Chicago manager David Ross said Jason Kipnis and Nico Hoerner will be his primary options at second base, leaving Bote to work in a utility role for the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Second base seemed to be the Cubs' only open infield spot heading into summer camp, but it's gotten some clarity with Kipnis and Hoerner set to work in a left-right platoon. This leaves Bote with a similar utility role that he's had the past few seasons. He could potentially see a little more time at third early in the year if Ross uses Kris Bryant more at first base with Anthony Rizzo (back) possibly missing some games.