Bote will be the Cubs' regular second baseman following the demotion of Nico Hoerner on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Both players have posted an OPS north of 1.000 this spring, so manager David Ross had a tough decision at the keystone, but he opted for the more experienced Bote. The 23-year-old Hoerner should play every day at Triple-A Iowa and could certainly factor into the Cubs' plans at some point this season. However, Bote will at least start the year getting his first crack at a regular role in the majors. The 27-year-old served as a valuable utility player in Chicago the past few seasons, but with more playing time likely coming his way in 2021, his fantasy outlook has improved.