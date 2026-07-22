Cubs' David Peterson: Posts best start of season

Peterson (5-7) notched the win over Detroit on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Peterson was sharp, yielding just one extra-base hit and four total baserunners. He retired 11 straight batters in one stretch and completed six frames for the first time this season. Peterson has won two of his four starts since joining Chicago in late June, and he's given up two or fewer runs in three of those outings, though the lone exception was a 10-run, 3.2-inning blow-up against St. Louis. The veteran lefty has shown enough to hold down a spot in the rotation at least until some of the Cubs' injured starters get healthy, and he's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Cardinals.