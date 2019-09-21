Phelps (2-1) allowed two earned runs without recording an out to take the loss Friday against the Cardinals. He walked both batters he faced.

Phelps had the unenviable task of facing St. Louis sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna in the top of the sixth inning, and he walked both of them on a total of nine pitches. Both would come around to score after Phelps got the hook, pushing the Cardinals ahead 2-1, which ended up being the final score. Despite the hiccup, Phelps has been mostly solid for the Cubs this year with a 3.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30.2 innings.