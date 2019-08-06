Phelps picked up the save against the Athletics on Monday, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning to close out the Cubs' 6-5 victory.

It was the first save of the season for the newly acquired right-hander, as he entered the contest with two outs in the ninth inning and got Marcus Semien to fly out and seal a one-run victory. Craig Kimbrel (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, so Phelps could find himself soaking up at least some of the resulting save opportunities while Kimbrel is out. He has a 3.86 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP and a 20:8 K:BB over 18.2 innings between Toronto and Chicago this season.