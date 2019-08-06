Cubs' David Phelps: Bags one-out save Monday
Phelps picked up the save against the Athletics on Monday, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning to close out the Cubs' 6-5 victory.
It was the first save of the season for the newly acquired right-hander, as he entered the contest with two outs in the ninth inning and got Marcus Semien to fly out and seal a one-run victory. Craig Kimbrel (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, so Phelps could find himself soaking up at least some of the resulting save opportunities while Kimbrel is out. He has a 3.86 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP and a 20:8 K:BB over 18.2 innings between Toronto and Chicago this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...