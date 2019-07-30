Phelps was traded from the Blue Jays to the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for Thomas Hatch, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The Cubs' bullpen has been an area of concern lately, so this move is certainly a step in the right direction for Chicago. Phelps was held out until mid-June while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, so his arm should be relatively fresh heading into the final few months of the season. He owns a 3.63 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 18 punchouts over 17.1 innings this season.