Phelps (2-0) picked up the win Monday against the Mariners, tossing a clean inning of relief with one walk and one strikeout.

Phelps has had a quietly effective season for the Blue Jays and Cubs, as he now has a 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30 strikeouts across 28 innings of relief with both teams. With Chicago getting inconsistent efforts from pitchers such as Pedro Strop and Craig Kimbrel, Phelps should continue to pitch in important spots as the team looks to secure a postseason berth.