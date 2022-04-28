Robertson (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts to earn the win Wednesday against Atlanta.

The Cubs used Robertson to record the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning, then let the veteran work the ninth as well. The righty continued to cruise, as his ERA is still at 0.00 to go with 11 strikeouts across 8.2 innings this season. Robertson left the game with the teams tied 3-3 but earned the win when Chicago scored three times in the top of the 10th. Rowan Wick picked up his first save of the season with Robertson pulled after retiring his four batters on 18 pitches.