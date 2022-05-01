Robertson pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to record the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Brewers. He walked one and struck out three.

Marcus Stroman dazzled across seven scoreless innings for the Cubs, and then Rowan Wick and Robertson shut the door on Milwaukee. Wick has been good with a 1.23 ERA, but Robertson has been even better with a 0.00 ERA across 10 innings of work, and the veteran has emerged as the team's closer. He leads the team with five saves, while Wick and Mychal Givens have one apiece.