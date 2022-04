Robertson worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Monday's win over the Rays. He struck out one.

Robertson has been brilliant to begin the season, as he's now logged five scoreless innings to go along with four saves. The veteran entered camp seemingly behind Rowan Wick in the Chicago bullpen, but to this point, Robertson has been the clear-cut top option to close games. Mychal Givens has one save, and no one else on the roster has any through 10 contests.