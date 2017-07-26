Rollins was placed on the 7-day minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

The specifics of the injury have not been disclosed, but Rollins will be out of commission for at least the next week. The 27-year-old holds a 4.72 ERA over 41.2 innings with Triple-A Iowa this season.

