Dietrich announced that he signed with the Cubs on his personal instagram account Thursday.

Dietrich exercised the opt out clause in his contract and was released by the Reds on July 20. The 31-year-old second baseman finished the 2019 season in Cincinnati with a .187/.328/.426 slash line to go along with 19 home runs and 43 RBI in 305 plate appearances. Dietrich has made 82 career starts in the outfield, so it is likely that the veteran will serve as a utility player for the Cubs while competing with Jason Kipnis for starts at second base.