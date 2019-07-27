Holland was added to the Cubs' active roster Saturday.

Holland will be available for Saturday's game against the Brewers after being acquired from the Giants via trade Friday. Prior to joining the Cubs, the southpaw compiled a 5.90 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 71:35 in 68.2 innings with San Francisco. Daniel Descalso (ankle) was placed on the IL to free up a roster spot for Holland.

