Holland was credited with a blown save as he allowed a walkoff grand slam in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies.

The Cubs entered the ninth inning up 5-1, but Rowan Wick and Pedro Strop were ineffective, which set the stage for Holland to face Bryce Harper with the bases loaded and the score 5-3. Harper then blasted a 2-2 sinker into the right field seats to end the game and give Holland his first blown save of the season. The lefty now has a 5.59 ERA this season, and he figures to remain in a lower-leverage role for the Cubs.