Holland (wrist) will start a rehab assignment Sunday with High-A South Bend, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Holland landed on the injured list last Sunday after being hit by a comebacker on the left wrist earlier in the week, so he may only spend a game or two in the minors before rejoining the big-league club. The 32-year-old has a 4.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 9.2 innings since being acquired by the Cubs in late July.

More News
Our Latest Stories