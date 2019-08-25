Holland (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Holland took a comebacker off his left wrist Wednesday and pitched again on Friday, so it appeared as if it was a non-issue. However, the lefty is likely still battling some discomfort in his throwing hand, so the Cubs decided to give him some time to recover. The team recalled infielder David Bote in a corresponding move.