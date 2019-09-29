Holland (2-5) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing seven runs on five hits and four walks across two innings.

Holland was making his first start since May and it didn't go well. The lefty finishes 2019 with a 6.08 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 84.1 innings of work. It was a disappointing campaign for Holland, who turned in a respectable 3.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 36 games (30 starts) a season ago. He could get a look as a back-end starter or long reliever in 2020, though he likely won't carry much fantasy value.