Holland is scheduled to start Sunday's season finale at St. Louis, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Holland began the season as a starter for the Giants but hasn't made a start since May. The veteran lefty topped 20 pitches only twice in 19 outings since joining the Cubs, so he figures to be the first in a long list of relievers set to pitch. Holland has a 3.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 13.2 frames since the trade.

