Cubs' Dillon Maples: Back in big leagues
Maples was recalled by the Cubs on Friday.
Maples has gotten into 11 games for the Cubs this season, posting a 6.75 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP in 9.1 innings. His 31.1 percent strikeout rate is strong, but his 22.2 percent walk rate is quite poor. His 19.2 percent walk rate for Triple-A Iowa is similarly worrisome.
