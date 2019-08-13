Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old returns to the minors after struggling in his lone major-league appearance after being recalled -- allowing two home runs in 1.1 innings -- with Kyle Ryan (personal) activated from the bereavement list. Maples owns a 4.72 ERA with a 63:30 K:BB in 34.1 innings pitched with Triple-A Iowa this season.

