Maples was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Sunday's matchup against the Twins.

Maples will be the corresponding move following the placement of left-hander Brian Duensing (shoulder fatigue) on the disabled list. With five Chicago relievers now on the DL, the team will turn to the 26-year-old right-hander, who owns a 3.20 ERA at the Triple-A level. He's converted 5-of-7 save opportunities for Iowa, but has struggled a bit allowing baserunners with a 1.54 WHIP.

