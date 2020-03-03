Cubs' Dillon Maples: Competing for final bullpen spot
Maples, who has yet to appear in a Cactus League game this spring, is competing for one of the team's final bullpen spots to begin the year, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports.
Maples threw live batting practice for the second time this spring Sunday, and manager David Ross said the righty should appear in a game soon. Once Maples gets rolling in the Cactus League, expect him to get a long look as the Cubs figure out the back of their bullpen. The 27-year-old bounced between Triple-A and the majors last season, ultimately posting a 5.40 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 11.2 innings with Chicago.
