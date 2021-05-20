Maples, who logged a scoreless inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals, now has a 1.72 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 15.2 innings this season.

The most important part of Maples' success has been his ability to limit walks. He currently has a 5.7 BB/9, which would be a new career low. The righty has always struggled with his command, and that's kept him from really breaking through at the MLB level. If Maples can continue pounding the strike zone, he has the stuff to be an effective reliever for the Cubs the rest of the season, as evidenced by his 14.4 K/9.