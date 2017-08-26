Cubs' Dillon Maples: Dominating at Triple-A
Since being promoted to Triple-A Iowa in July, Maples has a 2.21 ERA in 15 appearances (16.1 innings) to go along with 26 strikeouts.
Maples has been one of the organization's most impressive pitchers this season, as he's advanced from High-A to Double-A to Triple-A with ease. Across the three levels, Maples has a 2.35 ERA and a whopping 98 strikeouts in 61.1 innings. He could be in line for a September call-up, though the Cubs would have to open a spot on the 40-man roster first.
