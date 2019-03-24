Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Maples was in consideration for an Opening Day roster spot due to the Cubs' injury issues, but will instead begin the season at Triple-A. The 26-year-old has brief major-league stints over the last two seasons (10.2 total innings), but struggled with a 10.97 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB. Maples has featured an impressive 16.3 K/9 at Triple-A, but the 7.9 BB/9 remains a significant limitation for his major-league potential.

