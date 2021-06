Maples was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right triceps strain, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The righty must have suffered the injury during his scoreless inning of relief Monday against the Mets, in which he struck out one and allowed no baserunners. Maples has been one of the Cubs' more dependable bullpen options this season, posting a 1.99 ERA in 22.2 innings of work. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined with the triceps injury.