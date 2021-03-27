Maples will likely be on the Cubs' Opening Day roster following a handful of moves by the team Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Brad Wieck, Shelby Miller, Pedro Strop and Trevor Megill were all optioned to the minors, which should leave Maples with a bullpen role in the majors to begin the season. He pitched just one inning for the Cubs in 2020 but logged 11.2 innings across 14 appearances in 2019, registering a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 18 strikeouts. Maples also walked 10 batters in those 11.2 innings, and he'll need to exhibit better control if he wants to be effective at the MLB level.