Maples will be competing for one of the Cubs' last bullpen spots in spring training, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Sharma identifies Craig Kimbrel, Rowan Wick (chest), Jason Adam, Dan Winkler, Andrew Chafin and offseason addition Brandon Workman as the "core" of the team's bullpen. That could leave Maples, who is out of minor-league options, on the outside looking in, though he figures to compete for one of the final spots on the roster during spring training. The 28-year-old appeared in just two games for the Cubs last season and spent most of the year at the team's alternate training site.