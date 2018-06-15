Cubs' Dillon Maples: Pitching well lately
After a slow start to the season, Maples has tossed eight straight scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Triple-A Iowa with 16 strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 3.74.
Maples had a 5.93 ERA on May 21 before the scoreless streak started. The 26-year-old righty posted a 1.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 18.1 innings at Triple-A last season before getting a short stint at the MLB level. If he keeps pitching like this, Maples could get another shot with the Cubs sometime this summer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.