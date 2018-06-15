After a slow start to the season, Maples has tossed eight straight scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Triple-A Iowa with 16 strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 3.74.

Maples had a 5.93 ERA on May 21 before the scoreless streak started. The 26-year-old righty posted a 1.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 18.1 innings at Triple-A last season before getting a short stint at the MLB level. If he keeps pitching like this, Maples could get another shot with the Cubs sometime this summer.