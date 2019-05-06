Cubs' Dillon Maples: Returned to Triple-A
Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Maples made three appearances during his time with the big club, striking out six batters and not allowing a hit across 2.2 scoreless innings, though he did walk five batters during that stretch. Carl Edwards was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move and will take his place in the bullpen.
