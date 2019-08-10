Maples was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Maples owns a 5.63 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with a 13:10 K:BB over eight innings this season for Chicago. He'll get another shot in the big leagues after the Cubs placed Steve Cishek on the injured list with left hip inflammation.

