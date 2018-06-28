Cubs' Dillon Maples: Sent back down to Iowa
Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Maples only spent a couple days in the big leagues but was able to provide a quality appearance out of the bullpen against the Dodgers on Wednesday during his first time on the mound for the Cubs this season. In a corresponding move, Tyler Chatwood was activated from the paternity list. Look for Maples to rejoin the big-league team when bullpen replenishments are needed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.