Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Maples only spent a couple days in the big leagues but was able to provide a quality appearance out of the bullpen against the Dodgers on Wednesday during his first time on the mound for the Cubs this season. In a corresponding move, Tyler Chatwood was activated from the paternity list. Look for Maples to rejoin the big-league team when bullpen replenishments are needed.

