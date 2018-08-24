Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

Maples was up with the Cubs for just a single day and did not make an appearance. He could be back up in the majors when rosters expand in September. The 26-year-old has allowed 11 runs in 8.2 career innings, striking out an excellent 38.6 percent of batters while walking an untenable 20.5 percent.

