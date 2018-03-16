Cubs' Dillon Maples: Shipped back to minors
Maples was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Maples was an effective reliever in the minors last year (9 ER allowed in 32 MiLB innings pitched), but his showing this spring has left much to be desired. He allowed nine runs and walked six hitters in 5.2 frames in big-league camp, ultimately sealing his fate of beginning the year in the minors. Another strong campaign with the I-Cubs could warrant a callup later in the season, however.
