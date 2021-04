Maples pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He walked two and did not allow a hit.

Maples looked good in his 2021 debut, though walking a batter per inning is slightly concerning for a pitcher who has dealt with control issues. Because the 28-year-old can be volatile, he'll likely stick in a lower-leverage role for now, though he could work his way up the bullpen pecking order if he keeps racking up the strikeouts.