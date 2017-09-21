Cubs' Dillon Maples: Strikes out side Wednesday
Maples pitched a scoreless inning in Wednesday's loss to the Rays, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Maples had allowed six earned runs in his first 2.1 innings of work, but he flashed his potential in this one. The 25-year-old posted a 2.27 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 63.1 innings across three minor-league levels this year, so the strikeout stuff appears to be there. Maples could push for a bigger role with the Cubs in 2018.
