Maples was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Maples will take the roster spot of Tyler Chatwood (hip), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 26-year-old owns a solid 2.41 ERA and 71:37 K:BB across 37.1 innings with Triple-A Iowa this season, though he's struggled during his limited time with the big club, allowing five runs through 3.1 innings. Seeing as the Cubs will need to free up a roster spot for Friday's starter, Alec Mills, Maples' stay in the majors could be a brief one.

