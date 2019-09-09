Cubs' Dixon Machado: Ends season on Triple-A IL
Machado was placed on the Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list Sept. 2 due to a hamstring issue.
The injury prevented Machado from taking part in the Pacific Coast League playoffs and will cost him a potential callup to the big leagues, as the Cubs may have summoned him for insurance at shortstop with the top two options on the depth chart -- Javier Baez (wrist) and Addison Russell (head/nose) -- banged up. Chicago will instead promote middle-infield prospect Niko Hoerner from Double-A Tennessee to bolster their depth at shortstop.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...