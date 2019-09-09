Machado was placed on the Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list Sept. 2 due to a hamstring issue.

The injury prevented Machado from taking part in the Pacific Coast League playoffs and will cost him a potential callup to the big leagues, as the Cubs may have summoned him for insurance at shortstop with the top two options on the depth chart -- Javier Baez (wrist) and Addison Russell (head/nose) -- banged up. Chicago will instead promote middle-infield prospect Niko Hoerner from Double-A Tennessee to bolster their depth at shortstop.

