Smith signed a minor-league contract with Chicago on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Smith is the second left-handed bat the Cubs have signed on the day, as David Peralta inked a minor-league contract earlier Monday. Murray notes that the 28-year-old underwent hamate bone surgery in January, so while he may not be 100 percent by the beginning of camp, the expectation is that he'll be at full strength for the start of the 2024 campaign. There will be plenty of competition at first base throughout spring training, as Michael Busch, Matt Mervis and Patrick Wisdom are all in the mix for playing time.