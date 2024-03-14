Smith has revealed that he's dealt with some form of right wrist or hand pain since he arrived in the majors, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Smith suffered a displaced fracture of his hamate bone in early January and underwent surgery to remove the bone on Jan. 20. The first baseman was diagnosed with tendinitis in the wrist years ago but suspects he might have been dealing with a small fracture all along that just finally got worse in January. Smith is in Cubs' camp as a non-roster invitee and is competing for one of the final bench spots.