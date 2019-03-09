Cubs' Donnie Dewees: Dealt back to Chicago
The Cubs acquired Dewees from the Royals on Saturday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Stephen Ridings.
Dewees will head back to the team that drafted him in 2015 before he was dealt away to Kansas City in 2017. The lefty-hitting outfielder split the 2018 campaign between Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas, slashing .258/.310/.383 with eight home runs and 16 steals across the two stops.
