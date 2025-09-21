Pomeranz (2-2) allowed a run on two hits across an inning of work to take the loss Saturday against the Reds. He struck out two.

Pomeranz entered a 2-2 game in the fifth inning after Chicago starter Javier Assad covered four innings, and the former allowed a solo home run to Spencer Steer to ultimately take the loss. This was the first run allowed by the veteran lefty over his last seven appearances, and he still has a sparkling 2.30 ERA for the season to go along with a 10.0 K/9. Pomeranz should stick in a key relief role for the Cubs as they head into the playoffs.