The Cubs reinstated Smyly (oblique) from the 15-day injured list prior to his scheduled start Sunday against the Dodgers.

Right-handed reliever Michael Rucker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to clear room on the active roster for Smyly, who is slated to make his first start for the big club since May 30. Smyly said he expects to be limited to around 85 pitches Sunday after tossing four innings and 52 pitches in his lone minor-league rehab start Monday with High-A South Bend.