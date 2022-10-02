Smyly did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits over three innings against Cincinnati. He struck out two.

The only damage against Smyly came on a two-out Kyle Farmer single in the top of the third to score Spencer Steer. However, the left-hander needed 62 pitches to get through three innings and was relieved by Adbert Alzolay to begin the fourth. Smyly has now allowed one run or fewer in each of his last three starts, registering 15 strikeouts to only three walks over that stretch.