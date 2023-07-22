Smyly will be available out of the bullpen for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, with Michael Fulmer set to open, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs haven't officially indicated that Smyly will handle the bulk innings, but considering that he's on turn to start and that Fulmer isn't likely to thrown more than an inning or two after appearing in relief Friday, it seems likely. Smyly has had his moments this season, taking a perfect game into the eighth inning against the Dodgers back in April, but he's stumbled to a 9.87 ERA over his last four starts, so it's no surprise he's lost his manager's confidence.