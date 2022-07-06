Smyly (oblique) rejoined the Cubs on Wednesday and is expected to throw a bullpen session in the next day or two before the team decides whether to activate him from the 15-day injured list or send him to the minors for a second rehab start, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Both Smyly and fellow rehabbing starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (shoulder) were back with the big club after making rehab starts Monday and Sunday, respectively. In his outing with High-A South Bend, Smyly struck out six and covered four innings and tossed 52 pitches while allowing three earned runs on four hits. Unless the Cubs are comfortable having Smyly slot back into the rotation this weekend in Los Angeles on a limited pitch count, he'll most likely head back to South Bend or another affiliate for a second rehab start as he looks to get fully ramped up from the injury that has thus far sidelined him for five weeks.