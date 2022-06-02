Smyly (oblique) said Thursday that he doesn't have a timetable for his return but could miss about a month, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Smyly landed on the 15-day injured list due to a right oblique strain Wednesday, and he appears to be in line for more than a minimal IL stint. However, the southpaw said that his recovery timetable will depend on how he feels as he builds up his workload. Smyly will rest and receive treatment during his first few days on the injured list before he resumes throwing, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.