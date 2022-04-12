Smyly (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Pirates. He allowed three hits and struck out one.

It was an excellent team debut for Smyly, who didn't join the Cubs until March 19. The veteran lefty has had some success before, including his respectable 4.48 ERA across 23 starts with Atlanta last season. Chicago is currently without Alec Mills (back), Wade Miley (elbow) and Adbert Alzolay (lat), so Smyly should be entrenched in the rotation for now, and he could stick there all year if he pitches well. He's currently slated to start again Sunday against the Rockies at Coors Field.