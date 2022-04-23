Smyly (1-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Pirates after allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk across five innings.

The left-hander gave up two runs on two hits and a walk during the second inning, and Michael Chavis and Roberto Perez tacked on solo homers in the fourth and fifth frames. Smyly delivered 9.2 scoreless innings across his first two starts of 2022 but was bit Friday by Pittsburgh. He'll carry a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB into his next start, which projects for Thursday in Atlanta.