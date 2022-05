Smyly walked off the mound with the team trainer before the fourth inning of the second game of Monday's doubleheader against Milwaukee, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. He struck out three and walked one in three scoreless innings prior to his departure.

Smyly tossed a few warmup pitches prior to the top of the fourth inning, and he was then spotted being walked off the diamond. The nature of the injury is not known at this time.